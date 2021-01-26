Islamabad needs botanical garden

Islamabad:It has been four months that the government announced that it is planning to develop a Botanical Garden under Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme (TBTTP) being implemented by Ministry of Climate Change, Government of Pakistan through PSDP funding at Banigala, Islamabad.

But after the announcement, nothing concrete can be seen on this regard. No development work has been started as yet except for the demarcation of the boundary by concrete fences. The Geological Survey of Pakistan (GSP) has demarcated over 700 acres of land in Bani Gala for construction of a zoological and botanical garden. After the closure of Islamabad zoo, the need for the development of this botanical garden and the later the construction of zoo which has its own flora and fauna should be kept in high priority. The boundary is visible using google maps showcasing the boundary going through the encroaching housing societies such as Spring Valley Islamabad and Park View Society.

The worst part that they are next to this botanical garden. If development work does not start immediately, it is inevitable with the passage of time, the developing societies will encroach upon the government land soon. The greenery of the public land would eventually be devoured by the concrete jungle. It has been two years after the completion of demarcation ordered by Supreme Court, no development work has been started as yet. After the completion of the Botanical Garden that should be built at par with the international standards, it would complement the other open green spaces in Islamabad such as the Fatima Jinnah Park, Japanese Park and the Lake View Park.

These are much-needed amenities for the growing urban population of Islamabad. The relevant ministerial power should keep well in mind the embarrassing fallout from the Islamabad Zoo and learn from its failures. Thus ensuring that the natural beauty of the botanical garden is retained and sustained in the long run.