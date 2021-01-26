US deputy assistant secretary for Pakistan affairs calls on KP governor

PESHAWAR: The US Secretary for Pakistan Affairs Lesslie D Viguerie called on Governor Shah Farman at the Governor’s House on Monday.

According to an official handout, he was accompanied by Acting US Consul General in Peshawar Jim Eisenhut and Political & Economic Section Chief Andrea Hilyer.The two sides discussed matters of mutual interests and bilateral ties between the two countries.

There was an emphasis on strengthening people-to-people contacts betw-een Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the US to bring about a positive change in the region.The governor said the KP province is rich in various natural resources and the US government could explore opportunities in the field of agriculture and mineral industries. The US delegation assured to work with the government of Pakistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in different sectors to strengthen and promote bilateral relations.