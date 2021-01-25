Dil Jan Foundation organises free medical camp in Lakki Marwat

PESHAWAR: The Dil Jan Foundation organized a two-day free medical camp in Lakki Marwat district where more than 800 patients were examined.

The Dil Jan Foundation, founded and run by retired senior police officer Dil Jan Khan who served as inspector general of police and also federal secretary, held the medical camp at its hospital in Begukhel village in Lakki Marwat.

Such camps are organized every year to provide medical care to patients at their doorstep.This was the third annual free medical camp and was organized in cooperation with Dil Jan Foundation’s sister organization, Sehat Foundation.

A press release said a team of four doctors, including one lady doctor, gave consultation to patients on January 22-23.It added that the camp was scheduled for one day, but it was extended for another day due to the rush of patients who came from other villages, including Shah Hassankhel where a terrorist attack by a suicide bomber on the occasion of a volleyball match in 2007 martyred 110 persons.

The Dil Jan Foundation has been supporting 50 families of the martyred victims of the terrorist attack in Shah Hassankhel as they lost their breadwinners in the incident.The Dil Jan Foundation also distributed warm clothes among the needy in Begukhel and Shah Hassankhel villages.These included 350 sweaters, 200 pairs of warm clothes for men and women and another 200 pairs for children.