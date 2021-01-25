‘PSP to go to any lengths to get correct count of people of Karachi’

”Do whatever you want with me but the Pak Sarzameen Party [PSP] will go to any lengths to get the complete and correct count of the people of Karachi. Then no one will be able to blame Kamal,” the party’s chief Mustafa Kamal said on Saturday.

The former city mayor said that there will be no compromise on the issue of census count. “If Prime Minister Imran Khan can’t conduct an accurate census, why has he authenticated a controversial census result — a move that will deepen the sense of deprivation among Karachiites.”

Talking to the media outside a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) court after his hearing, Kamal claimed that this unjust move of approving the census will result in the creation of more terrorists.

He said that from now onward there can be no ethnic riots because the PSP has joined the hearts of the people with different ethnic backgrounds by spreading the message of love, brotherhood and mutual co-existence.