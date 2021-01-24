International Snowboarding Championship in Malam Jabba

MINGORA: The men and womenâ€™s giant slalom and parallel giant slalom competitions attracted tourists on the second day of the Pakistan International Snowboarding Championship and Festival at the Malam Jabba ski resort in the scenic Swat valley on Saturday.

Commissioner Malakand division Zaheerul Islam was the chief guest, who inaugurated the men and womenâ€™s giant slalom and parallel giant slalom competitions on the occasion.

Over 44 national and international players, including four women players and enthusiasts of snowboarding games from European countries, Belgium, France Afghanistan and Pakistan participated in the event.

The men and womenâ€™s giant slalom and parallel giant slalom thrilling competitions mesmerised the tourists and visitors when the players exhibited their skills on the white snow at the Malam Jabba ski resort. The foreign tourists said that they were proud to be in Pakistan, particularly in the Swat valley of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to participate in the snowboarding games and visit the tourist spots.