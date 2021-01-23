close
Sat Jan 23, 2021
AFP
January 23, 2021

London to remove two statues over links to slavery

World

AFP
January 23, 2021

LONDON: The local authority that runs London’s historic financial district is to remove the statues of two British colonial-era politicians over their links to the slave trade. The City of London Corporation voted on Thursday to remove the statues of two 17th and 18th century figures because they had accrued wealth through the slave trade.

The monuments to William Beckford, a former London mayor who drew his wealth from plantations in Jamaica that used slave labour, and John Cass, an MP and major figure in the Royal Africa Company that facilitated the transatlantic slave trade, will be re-sited.

