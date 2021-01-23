KP govt offers assistance to PR: adviser

PESHAWAR: Adviser to Chief Minister on Science and Technology Ziaullah Bangash said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would provide assistance to the Pakistan Railways for improving the rail transportation system in the province.

He said the KP government would provide assistance to make rail transportation one of the best means of transportation in the country. Ziaullah Bangash visited the Peshawar station on Friday and inspected its various sections.

A meeting was held for upgrading, renovation, automation and digitalization of the Peshawar station. Divisional Superintendent Muhammad Nasir briefed Ziaullah Bangash about the situation of Pakistan Railways. Officials of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board, Bus Rapid Transit, National Incubation Centre and others also accompanied Ziaullah Bangash.

The meeting discussed the options for improving the railroad transportation in the province. Ziaullah Bangash told the meeting that the Peshawar Railways Station would be made a state-of-the-art facility in the country.