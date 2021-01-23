Policing can be improved through friendly culture: IGP

Islamabad:Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Qazi Jamil ur Rehman Friday expressed his commitment to improve the typical policing culture by ensuring policy of merit and introducing friendly police ecology in the city.

Speaking here at Police Darbar, he said that `Thana Culture’ in Islamabad would be changed and Station House Officers and Muharrars at police stations would be appointed through tests and interviews.

The IGP said that public issues would be automatically resolved at the level of police stations through appointments on merit.

He said that today’s Darbar is dedicated to martyrs of Islamabad police, their children, widows, mothers and sisters. “The martyrs of Islamabad police sacrificed their lives for the country and nation and they would be remembered forever,” the IGP maintained. He thanked Allah Almighty for giving him opportunity to lead the best police force of Pakistan.

He said that every police personnel should be thankful to Allah who selected him/her for the service to people and the authority/power should be used to facilitate them. The Islamabad police chief said that funds would be issued to police stations and strict implementation on policy of free registration of crime would be ensured.