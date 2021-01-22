Patwaris go on 7-day lockdown in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: The Anjuman-e-Patwaris and Qanoongos on Thursday announced a seven-day lockdown against the alleged unbecoming attitude of a civil judge.

Speaking at a joint press conference, Anjuman-e-Patwaris and Qanoongos, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter, general secretary Kashif Khan Kheshgi, Tariq Akbarkhel, Syed Jaffar Shah and others said that judiciary was respectable for them but the courts should also provide justice and give respect to all those appearing before them.

“We are also educated people and enjoy respect in the society, therefore, no one would be allowed to harm our prestige,” the patwaris’ leaders said, adding that they would devise a future line of course if their demands were not met within a week time.

They said that the patwaris and qanoongos should be issued summon through the committee constituted by the deputy commissioner so they could appear in courts on time.

They alleged that patwaris and qanoongos were being teased by every department without any reason, adding that this practice should be stopped forthwith.