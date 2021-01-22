167 UET employees get promotion letters

LAHORE:University of Engineering and Technology (UET) organised a ceremony here Thursday to distribute promotion letters among 167 employees.

University of Engineering and Technology Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar along with Registrar Muhammad Asif and others attended the ceremony and distributed promotion letters among the employees.

Around 167 employees of University of Engineering and Technology Lahore and its sub-campuses got promotion and higher scale letters. These included 103 employees of University of Engineering and Technology Lahore main campus, 43 employees of New Campus KSK, 20 employees of Faisalabad campus and one employee of Rachna College of Engineering and Technology, Gujranwala.

These promoted employees included ministerial staff, technical staff and C-class employees. University of Engineering and Technology Syndicate members approved the time scale promotion of these employees in a meeting held on 15 and 16 January, 2021.

PhD awarded: Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degree to Muhammad Imran s/o Khuda Bakhsh in the subject of Solid State Physics (Microelectronics/Nanotechnology) after approval of his thesis entitled "Synthesis and Properties of Room Temperature Stabilised FeO-ZrO2 Nanoceramics".