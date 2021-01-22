Garbage yet to be lifted from many areas

LAHORE:Heaps of garbage could be seen in many localities of the City whereas Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has claimed to bring the City to zero waste level.

A survey carried out by The News on Thursday revealed that uncollected waste could be seen everywhere in many localities. Waste coming out of bins could be seen at four to five points on Baghriyan Road. Same is the situation in Township Main Market, Abu Bakar Road, College Road, Shadiwal village Johar Town, Khokhar Chowk Johar Town, Barkat Chowk Township, Outside Gulshan-e-Iqbal towards drain, Mumtaz Cinema, Paki Thathi, several blocks of Sabzazar, Thokar Niaz Beig, Awan Town, along the drain in new Chauburji, outside WASA office in Rajgarh, Marriyum Colony on Ferozpur Road and, etc.

Residents of these areas alleged that the waste remains uncollected all day and the LWMC staff comes once a day to collect some of the waste. Hassan, a resident of Rajgarh, said some three days ago LWMC collected waste and now again heaps of waste have started to emerge in the locality.

Kaleem, a resident of Umer Chowk, said earlier waste was collected twice a day and now the LWMC staff collects waste once after a day. As a result, garbage is piling up in the locality, especially at busy crossings. This garbage gives a dirty look and stinks a lot, he said.

Meanwhile, a LWMC statement issued on Thursday said Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal, MPA Ch Amin Gujjar, Adviser to the Chief Minister Ch Aun and officials including LWMC DMD visited various areas of the City.

The minister visited many areas including Rakh Chandra Road, Johar Town, Wapda Town, Thokar Niaz Baig, UC 241 Gujjar Colony and Valencia Workshop. During the visit, complaints were heard from people of the area regarding cleanliness and waste collection.

The minister issued orders to address sanitation issues on priority. He said after clearing the backlog, the best cleaning arrangements in the City were being ensured on a daily basis. He asked the citizens to help the government and LWMC by ensuring throwing waste in waste bins.