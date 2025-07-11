Balochistan CM vows to eliminate terror networks after 9 passengers shot dead

Bodies of nine passengers killed in a tragic incident in Loralai, Balochistan handed over to officials at Balochistan-Punjab border on July 11, 2025. — Reporter

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti has strongly condemned the killing of nine passengers in the Sardhaka area, calling the attack a brutal act of terrorism and vowed a firm response against those responsible.

“We will crush every single terror plan with full force, unwavering resolve, and complete unity,” CM Bugti said in a statement.

At least nine passengers travelling on Punjab-bound coaches were abducted and killed by unidentified gunmen in the Sardhaka area on Thursday night.

The incident took place near Zhob, a town in northern Balochistan, where armed assailants stopped passenger buses, removed passengers, and selectively identified and executed nine individuals.

Assistant Commissioner Zhob, Naveed Alam, said the attackers opened fire on the abducted passengers after taking them away from the vehicles.

Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind confirmed the incident and said that terrorists had pulled passengers off the buses, identified them, and then mercilessly killed nine innocent Pakistanis.

The murder of defenceless civilians is a glaring example of the barbarity of the Fitna al-Hindustan, he said.

In the statement, the chief minister expressed deep sorrow over the loss of innocent lives and assured that those behind the attack would be brought to justice.

He said the terrorists had once again revealed their cowardly and beastly nature, adding that the blood of the innocent would not go in vain.

CM Bugti vowed to dismantle all terror networks associated with Fitna-e-Hindustan. “Our response will be tough and decisive,” he added, stressing that this was a war against the state.

PM vows no mercy for terrorists

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday strongly condemned the kidnapping and killing of bus passengers in Sardhaka area of Balochistan, vowing to avenge the blood of innocent people.

“We will deal with terrorists with full force. The blood of innocent people will be avenged,” the prime minister said in a statement issued by the PM Office.

“With resolve, unity, and strength, we will confront the scourge of terrorism and uproot it completely,” he added.

'Indian proxies behind attack'

Talking to Geo News on Friday, provincial government spokesperson Shahid Rind said that the attack was not an isolated event — it is a continuation of past incidents where innocent citizens had been deliberately targeted by India’s proxies, including Fitna al-Hindustan.

He said that terrorists launched separate attacks in Mastung, Kalat and Saradagai areas of the province earlier in the day. However, he stressed, all attacks were successfully repelled by security forces in Mastung and Kalat.

The government has put in place a set of SOPs for the security of these passenger buses, he said, adding the overnight travel was prohibited on the N-70 thoroughfare.

He also confirmed that a general terror threat had already been issued after which security was beefed up in Kalat and Mastung, and passenger trains were barred from travel a day earlier. However, there was no threat about the area where the incident occurred, he added.

Indian-backed terrorists groups have been active in Balochistan, especially after the defeat in the recent war against Pakistan. The army's top leadership, earlier today, also vowed to take decisive and holistic actions at all levels against the Indian backed and sponsored proxies.

In May, Pakistan saw a slight uptick in militant attacks even as heightened military tensions with neighbouring India failed to trigger a significant escalation in violence from extremist groups.

Data released by the Islamabad-based Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) indicates a 5% increase in attacks compared to April, though the overall picture suggests militant groups largely remained contained despite the regional geopolitical climate.

According to the PICSS monthly security assessment, May recorded 85 militant attacks, a marginal rise from 81 in April.

These incidents resulted in 113 fatalities, including 52 security forces personnel, 46 civilians, 11 militants, and four members of peace committees. The month also saw 182 individuals injured, comprising 130 civilians, 47 security personnel, four militants, and one peace committee member.

While the overall number of attacks saw only a modest increase, a deeper dive into the figures reveals some concerning trends.

Balochistan and KP remained the most affected provinces, accounting for 82 of the 85 attacks nationwide.

Balochistan experienced the highest level of violence, with 35 militant attacks that left 51 people dead-including 30 civilians, 18 security personnel, and three militants-and 100 injured (94 civilians, five security personnel, one militant).