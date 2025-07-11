Cats found at a house in Lahore where animals were being tortured and killed. — Instagram/@jfkanimalrescueandshelter

LAHORE: A horrifying case of animal abuse has come to light in Lahore’s Defence area, where a woman allegedly tortured and killed rabbits, cats, and exotic animals, sharing graphic footage of the acts on social media.

The incident was reported by JFK Animal Rescue and Shelter after an Instagram account began posting disturbing images and videos showing animals being brutally killed.

“We were reported about an extremely horrific situation after an Instagram influencer was seen posting torturing and killing animals including bunnies and cats,” the shelter stated on social media.

The shelter said it immediately contacted ASP Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi, who led a police raid on the residence.

“What was found inside was more disturbing than we imagined,” JFK stated. “Cigarettes all over. We don’t know why she did what she did — was it some satanic rituals? Well, the police will investigate and let us know.”

ASP Shehrbano confirmed that several animals were recovered from the house. According to the ASP the animals were kept in different parts of the house in a brutal manner.

“She had rabbits, some exotic animals, cats, and a lot of other stuff, all kept in extremely bizarre conditions — with cigarettes lying around.”

She added that the woman appeared to be suffering from mental health issues and had been shifted to a hospital.

“We just came back from a case where a girl suffering from mental issues was torturing animals,” ASP Shehrbano said in a video on Instagram. “She had been posting pictures of smashing their heads and it was very graphic.”

An FIR has been registered against the woman. The rescued domestic animals are being moved to JFK’s shelter through the Pakistan Animal Rescue Centre (PARC), while wild animals have been handed over to the Wildlife Department and other relevant authorities.

ASP Shehrbano urged the public to be vigilant in cases where mentally unwell individuals are found in possession of animals.

“It’s a request that if you know somebody who is suffering from any sort of mental issue, please do not gift them a pet,” she said. “If they have animals around them, please call out their parents, tell them not to allow them to keep animals.”

She also called for greater awareness around animal cruelty, warning that such violence often escalates. “Please start talking about animal cruelty,” she said, “because animal cruelty leads to us being cruel towards children, vulnerable community.”