January 21, 2021

Bournemouth’s Vincent joins Walsall on loan

Sports

January 21, 2021

LONDON: Walsall have completed the loan signing of Bournemouth midfielder Frank Vincent. The 21-year-old has signed a deal until the end of the season and his versatility will be invaluable to boss Darrell Clarke.

“He’s left-footed and we see him as an attacking number eight,” the Saddlers manager told the official club website.

“He can open things up, he can play in a two or in a three and he strengthens our midfield options.” Vincent spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Scunthorpe and is eager to make the most of this opportunity after he played only eight times with the fellow Sky Bet League Two side.

