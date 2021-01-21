PML-Q nominates Kamil for Senate

LAHORE:Pakistan Muslim League-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, PML-Q Punjab President and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi have expressed confidence in senior party leader Kamil Ali Agha and announced giving him a ticket to contest the Senate election.

The PML-Q leaders said that Kamil Ali Agha is a senior parliamentarian and his political insight is commendable. He has been a senator before and represents the party on various political issues.

This is noteworthy that Kamil Ali Agha has served as MNA and Senator on different occasions. A veteran Muslim Leaguer from Lahore, he started his political career from local bodies and served as councillor in Metropolitan Corporation Lahore in 80s. He was pitched from the National Assembly seat vacated by Shahbaz Sharif in 1997 by-polls when Shahbaz took oath as CM. Kamil Agha won the seat comfortably. Later, in the PML-Q tenures he served as Senator twice.