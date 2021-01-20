Alleged killers of professor arrested in Batkhela

BATKHELA: The Malakand Levies have arrested two accused involved in the murder of a retired professor in Panjan Alladhand area in the district.

Producing the accused before the media, Malakand Levies Subedar Major Faridullah along with Allahdhand Post Commander Naik Zamin and Batkhela Post Commander Sahib Rahim said that the two accused Fateh Rahman and Toti Rahman had shot dead Rozamin, a retired professor, over property dispute in Panjan Alladhand area.

He said the accused fled the scene after committing the crime and since then were absconding.

However, the Malakand Levies lodged the case against them and started an investigation.

The levies, the official added, finally succeeded to arrest them, who would now be produced in the court of law.

Meanwhile, the levies personnel also recovered a stolen car in Markazabad area in Batkhela. The auto-thieves, they said, had abandoned the vehicle in Markazabad area and fled the scene.