175 posts to be created for new forensic lab

LAHORE:The Home Department has decided to create 175 new posts for its newly-constructed training laboratory in Punjab Forensic Science Agency.

The department will create 28 posts of forensic senior scientists and 28 posts of junior forensic scientists in the training laboratory on a special package. Recruitment will be made by creating one post of grade-19 director training and one post of assistant director training. Eight posts of grade 16 for assistants will be created, two posts of training coordinators and three posts of security in-charges will be created. Eight posts of telephone operators, 36 posts of security guards and two posts of hardware technicians will be created.

Computerisation of arms licences: The Punjab Home Department has decided not to extend date of computerisation of arms licences. The department in collaboration with Nadra has so far computerised one million arms licences while five lakh book/manual licences are still pending. The department has authorised the DC to exchange ammunition, change of weapons and purchase ammunition. The department directed the deputy commissioners to register cases against fake licenses.