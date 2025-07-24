Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew to remarry?

Sarah Ferguson made a surprising admission about marrying Prince Andrew again even years after their divorce

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew, who still share a luxury royal residence even 19 years after their shocking divorce, have fuelled speculation of remarriage with their recent moves.

The Duke of York, who stepped down from royal duties in 2019 following Newsnight interview, has lived a subdued life over the past six years with his ex-wife at the Royal Lodge on the Windsor.

Ferguson, popularly known as Fergie, once said when it comes to marrying Prince Andrew, she “would do it all over again, 100 percent.”

In a revealing interview alongside her older sister Jane Luedecke for The Sunday Times, Ferguson expressed her true feelings about her ex-husband the Duke of York, whom she tied the knot in 1986 and divorced 10 years later, saying: “I was totally and utterly in love with Andrew.”

The Duchess of York's words about the disgraced royal still echo on the former couple's big day as Fergie's support to Andrew continues even after all his alleged missteps.

She said: “He’s the best, a great man with a great heart, and kind.”

She even recalled their July 23, 1986 nuptials, adding: “Our wedding was the best day of my life,” she continued. “But I gave up my anonymity that day. I was able to because love conquers all. It’s still with us today.”

Ferguson and Andrew share two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, and after their 1996 divorce have remained close friends, even live together at royal residence.

The Duchess, 65, did not leave Andrew, 65, amid scandals, allegations of sexual assault. He was even striped of his patronages by the late Queen and shunned at several royal events by his eldest brother King Charles.

Andrew's association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and, most recently, his alleged connection with an "spy" does not matter to the Duchess.

“I won’t let him down,” Ferguson told the same outlet of her ex-husband. “He supports me as much as I support him. He’s supported me through thick and thin, not just marriage or divorce. We agree on the three Cs — communication, compromise, compassion.”

Recalling back to her sister Jane leaving for Australia, "I became a carer for Dad," Ferguson said of their father, Major Ronald Ferguson, who died in 2003. "I was left to look after a sad man, which is sort of what I'm doing now."

Even before her marriage to Andrew, Ferguson was closely connected to the royal family. “I’ve known the King all my life, and I absolutely adore him,” Ferguson said of King Charles. “He’s kind and makes me laugh, and I love that he still calls me Fergie,” she added, referring to her popular nickname.

She recalled her mother telling her, “Don’t be naughty with the Prince of Wales [Charles’ former title before becoming King] when he comes to stay, don’t duck him in the pool.”

Ferguson added, “I’d duck him straight in the pool and put a fake dog turd outside his room. He thought it was hilarious.”

Ferguson admitted that King Charles’ second wife, Queen Camilla, “was close friends with Mum, which is why we’re so close now.”

But Charles’ first wife, Princess Diana, “was my best friend from the age of 14,” she proudly revealed.

However, Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew both remained silent on July 23, 2025, the anniversary of their royal wedding that ended in divorce.