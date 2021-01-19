Corona claims 23 lives

LAHORE:Around 23 COVID-19 patients died and 560 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours. According to P&SHD report issued on Monday, the toll of fatalities increased to 4,432 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of corona virus reached 149,782 in the province.

As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 15,195 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 2,713,722 in the province. After 4,432 fatalities and recovery of a total of 134,489 patients, including 537 recoveries in the last 24 hours, as many as 10,861 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.