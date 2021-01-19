SNGPL officials praised for solving gas issue at UC-45

Rawalpindi:Residents to UC-45 have appreciated officers and staff of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) for restoring and solving gas problem in the area of Arya Mohallah, says a press release on Monday.

They thanked to General Manager Syed Mukhtyar Hussain Shah, Deputy Chief Manager Akif Noor, Area In-Charge of Engineering Department Faisal Bashir and other staff members for solving longstanding issue of gas pressure of UC-45 by lying new gas pipelines.

The residents of area also lauded the role of social figure Chaudhry Mushahid Ahmad, PTI Joint Secretary UC-45 Shahzad Khan Jadoon, Mian Mehboob Hussain Mughal, Gulzar, Shaukat Aziz, Zahid, Mama Aslam, Imran Afzal Bhollah, Ejaz Mughal, Shakil Paracha and others in solving gas problems of poor in chilly weather.