Modi’s India stands exposed

WhatsApp chat between India's firebrand anchor Arnab Goswami and head of ratings company, Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Pratho Dasgupta, reflects Prime Minister Modi can stoop to any low for his electoral gains— from apparently killing own soldiers, risking a nuclear regional conflict and buying the Godi Indian media.

The February 26, 2019, Indian air strike on Balakot was billed as India’s response to an attack on February 14, 2019, in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel were killed after an explosive-laden car driven by a suicide bomber rammed into their bus.

Three days before Balakot air strike, Arnab Goswami had said “something big will happen” on WhatsApp. “Bigger than a normal strike,” he told Partho Dasgupta.

The WhatsApp conversation suggested as the Modi government itself killed 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel in Pulwama and then blamed Pakistan;

that Pulwama was indeed a false flag operation, planned and conducted to ensure Modi’s re election by exhibiting him as a strong leader, while maligning the ingenious Indian occupied Kashmir Freedom Movement and Pakistan.

The Mumbai police have retrieved conversations that are more than 1,000 pages from Dasgupta’s phone. The most alarming outcome of the Goswami-Dasgupta chat is the fact that the Modi government used Indian armed forces, deliberately and willingly, for political its gains. Modi then rewarded General Bipin Rawat, with the coveted position of the chief of defense staff of India, the kind of first appointment in Indian history. In addition, India Air Force had to concoct stories in order to benefit Modi.

According to leaked chat, on February 23, 2019, Goswami texted Dasgupta saying: “On another note something big will happen”. After a few messages on other matters, Dasgupta asked, “Dawood?,” to which Goswami replied “No sir Pakistan. Something major will be done this time.” And to this Dasgupta’s reply was “he will sweep polls then,” referring to Modi’s election drive.

The chat also illustrates Goswami was aware of key decisions the Modi government took even those that were closely guarded. He also seems to be aware of the revocation of Article 370 in advance, highlighting his close connections with the upper echelons of government.

Pakistan’s position in the wake of these conversations stand vindicated that Pulwama was an Indian false flag operation in order to conduct so-called surgical strike against Pakistan, to get Modi elected.

According to Pakistan Foreign Office Spoksman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry the transcripts included in the Mumbai police charge-sheet against the Republic TV anchor in the TRP case, have further exposed India’s sinister designs and vindicated Pakistan’s long held position.

The latest revelations further confirm what Pakistan has consistently pointed out: The BJP government stages “false flag” operations; maligns Pakistan with terrorism-related allegations; stokes hyper-nationalism in the country; claims to have launched so-called “surgical strike”; and then deviously manipulates national sentiment in its bid to win elections. The pattern is unmistakable, and has been repeated to suit the RSS-BJP regime’s electoral calculations.

“We had, at the outset, rejected India’s malicious propaganda against Pakistan and highlighted that the biggest beneficiary of the Pulwama attack in February 2019 was the BJP government, as it secured landslide victory in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.”

The transcripts provide further evidence of how this whole enterprise from ‘false flag’ operation to massive electoral success was scripted and fully realized.

The transcripts also illustrate the unholy nexus between the ‘Hindutva’ regime and its cronies in the Indian media. On the one hand, they show how far and deeply the extremist agenda of the RSS-BJP combine has permeated India’s institutions and pillars of the State. On the other hand, they show how the rights and freedoms of Indian citizens and democratic values in Indian society are being seriously jeopardized through cynical manipulation. Equally important, they show how actions of this reckless regime driven by considerations of domestic politics are gravely imperiling regional peace and security.

Pakistan, for its part, will continue to counter Indian falsehoods with truth and act firmly and responsibly in the face of India’s provocations. We hope that the international community would take full cognizance of the situation and hold India accountable for its actions vitiating the regional environment and endangering peace and security in South Asia.

Modi India stand exposed today wether it’s Human rights abuses, terrorism, money laundering, disinfo campaign, criminality in case of identity theft, abuse of UN and EU through disinfo campaign and treatment with minorities.

In recent months, the world community has been presented with irrefutable evidence of India’s state-sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan and anti-Pakistan disinformation and smear campaign globally. The world must take notice and held India accountable in light of Fincen report, UNHRC report, UK parliamentary discussion and EUDISINFO lab report .