China’s latest tariff cut win-win for China, Pakistan

BEIJING: China has reduced, canceled import tariffs for 2021 and it would be win-win for China and related countries including its iron-clad brother Pakistan,

This was stated by Liu Baocheng, Dean of Center for International Business Ethics (CIBE), University of International Business and Economics(UIBE), China, according to China Economic Net (CEN).

As per Liu Baocheng, since its accession to World Trade Organization, China has comprehensively fulfilled its commitments to WTO, substantially reducing import tariffs. By reducing import costs to boost trade.