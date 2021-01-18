Ex-councillor, two others gunned down in Swabi

SWABI: A former councillor of Maneri union Council and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader was killed along with two other friends in a firing incident on Sunday, said police.

Qamar Zaman, who belonged to the Swabi tehsil, was traveling in his car along with his friends when unidentified attackers opened fire on them near Dr Munir hospital on Swabi-Mardan road.

Officials said that the attackers lying in wait ambushed the occupants of the car.

As they opened the fire, the traffic on Swabi-Mardan road was stopped and everyone was running for cover. Qamar Zaman, the former councillor, Malik Said, a fruit seller and Taj Muhammad, a schoolteacher were killed on the spot while Imran Khan was injured.

The dead and the injured were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital in Swabi.

It was not known as to who were behind the killings. However, the police said that Qamar had many enmities.