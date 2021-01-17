BMC professor martyred in North Waziristan

MIRANSHAH: Unidentified assailants martyred a professor of the Bannu Medical College (BMC) in Mir Ali tehsil in North Waziristan tribal district, local sources said on Saturday.

They said that Dr Waliullah Dawar, who was a professor at the Bannu Medical College, along with two other companions was going to his village Hurmaz in Mir Ali in a car on Friday night. The sources added that unidentified persons opened indiscriminate fire on the vehicle in Mir Ali. As a result, Professor Dr Waliullah Dawar sustained serious injuries and later embraced martyrdom.

However, his two other companions remained unharmed in the attack.

Dr Waliullah Dawar was professor of pathology at the BMC and used to run a private clinic at Mir Ali on Saturday and Sunday.

He along with other two companions was coming to his home in Hurmaz village on Friday to attend the clinic in Mir Ali the next day but unidentified assailants martyred him.

The local police said that they had shifted the body to hospital for postmortem and were investigating the case from various angles.