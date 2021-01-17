Gold prices drop Rs500/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market decreased Rs500/tola to Rs112,400/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Saturday.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams gold dropped Rs429 to Rs96,365, it added. In the international market too, bullion rates decreased $18 to $1,829/ounce. However, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,300/tola. The rate of 10 grams silver also stood the same at Rs1,114.54.