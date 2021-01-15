Mandviwalla to reveal facts about NAB today

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla Thursday announced that he would bring all the facts about the National Accountability Bureau today (Friday) in the Senate.

“Whatever things I know about the NAB, I will put these before the Senate today,” he said while talking to media persons.

Saleem Mandviwalla said that he stood on his stance on the NAB and there was no change in it. “There are many things about the reference against me, but interestingly the NAB spokesman is denying the reports of reference,” he said.

Asked about the reports of filing of reference against him, Mandviwalla said he got the information and sent his lawyer to the accountability court, but the registrar told that the reference came but it did not have a date and not even signatures and he was examining whether it was admissible or not.