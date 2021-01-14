Proposed bill to curb beggary in Punjab reviewed

LAHORE: To discourage beggary in the society a meeting was held here Wednesday with Minister for Social Welfare & Bait-ul-Maal Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari in the chair to review the proposed Punjab Prevention of Beggary Act 2021.

The proposed law will empower the government functionaries to arrest a person found begging and present him/her before a court of law. The beggars will be detained in special welfare houses, said a handout issued by social welfare department. For the first time beggars and their patrons will be punished, the minister said.