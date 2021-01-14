close
Thu Jan 14, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
January 14, 2021

Proposed bill to curb beggary in Punjab reviewed

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 14, 2021

LAHORE: To discourage beggary in the society a meeting was held here Wednesday with Minister for Social Welfare & Bait-ul-Maal Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari in the chair to review the proposed Punjab Prevention of Beggary Act 2021.

The proposed law will empower the government functionaries to arrest a person found begging and present him/her before a court of law. The beggars will be detained in special welfare houses, said a handout issued by social welfare department. For the first time beggars and their patrons will be punished, the minister said.

Latest News

More From Pakistan