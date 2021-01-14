Minister launches peace signature campaign

Islamabad : Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Wednesday urged youth to support the Lift Islamabad Group Peace Project drive through 10 million signatures to set a Guinness World Record.

Addressing the inauguration of the Peace Signature Campaign here, she said she was hopeful that Pakistan would achieve the target to present the positive perspective of the country and show the world that Pakistanis are a peace loving nation.

The minister said youth had a key role in the country's prosperity as they had to set their course in line with Allama Mohammad Iqbal's philosophy and teachings.

She said youth had to become Iqbal's Shaheen (Iqbal's visionary character associated with falcon owing to its traits of dignity, integrity and valour) that were not going to compromise its honour and integrity for worldly pleasures.

"The Lift Islamabad Group Peace Project's initiative is an innovative and a propitious step towards promoting the true picture of Pakistan," she said.

The minister said the EU Disinfo Lab Report 'Indian Chronicles' had highlighted the Israel and India nexus to taint Pakistan's image at global forums for the past 15 years.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan has highlighted that India is exploiting sectarian and social issues to create chaos in the country.

"The nation has to remain united and avoid sharing or responding to negative hateful content based on racist and religious biases on social media."

The minister of state also signed the peace resolution.

President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan also addressed the gathering and said the country's image was improving and had to show our positive image to the world and our passion and spirit for peace.