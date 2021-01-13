Rulers befooling people through empty pledges: QWP

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Tuesday said the incompetent rulers were relying on the International Monetary Fund

(IMF) to give ‘good news’ to the nation.

According to a press release, he was talking to various delegations of party workers at the Watan Kor, the headquarters of the QWP, here. Sikandar Sherpao said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had failed to provide any relief to the people and it was now making empty pledges to deceive the nation.

He said the government had jacked up the prices of ghee, cooking oil and electricity. He added the purchasing power of people had eroded to the sky-rocketing inflation.

The QWP leader said the countries all over the world tried to minimise the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic, but the PTI government added to the woes of the people due to its incompetence.

He said the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics had confirmed the figures about the people, who had become jobless due to the flawed policies of the PTI government.

“The country is at the mercy of the IMF and other international money-lending institutions, which are least concerned about the economic woes of the have-nots,” he added.

He said that the slogan of change was a ploy to reach the corridors of power. He said the mantra of accountability was also aimed at victimising the political opponents.