LAHORE:Cold and dry weather with foggy conditions continued to prevail in the City here Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that dense fog was likely in plain areas, very cold weather in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and north Balochistan while cold and dry weather in other parts of the country.