Smuggling bid at Chaman foiled

ISLAMABAD: Upon an information received by higher authorities of Customs regarding an attempt by unscrupulous elements to smuggle foreign-origin goods in the garb of agricultural herbs, the FBR’s Customs special team was framed by collector appraisement Abdul Waheed Marwat. On Friday night, a mis-declaration case was detected during examination at Customs station Chaman. The importer tried to smuggle black tea (28,500kg) in garb of agricultural herbs. The bags of black tea bore marks of, “In transit to Afghanistan”. Total value of the consignment is Rs14.75 million and duty/taxes Rs5.5 million. The consignment has been seized. An FIR has been registered. The importer cum clearing agent namely Attaullah has been arrested. Total involved amount is more than Rs20 million Staff has been directed to be alert and vigilant to thwart any such attempt.