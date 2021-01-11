Khattak asks opposition to face NAB inquiries

NOWSHERA: Federal Defense Minister Pervez Khattak on Sunday said the members of the opposition parties should face the National Accountability Bureau if they had not committed any wrongdoing.

Talking to reporters here, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would not give NRO to the opposition leaders as he had undertaken the 22-year long struggle to bring an end to the corrupt practices.

The minister said that the opposition leaders should appear before the National Accountability Bureau if they had not committed corruption. He said that they should tell as to how they amassed the wealth and brought the properties.

Pervez Khattak said he also appeared before the National Accountability Bureau in the Malam Jabba land case and provided the answers which had been asked of him.

He said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement should stop agitating against the government and join hands to jointly work for the development and prosperity of the country. He believed that the country was passing through a critical stage of its history, therefore, the component parties of the Pakistan Democratic Movement should not play into the hands of the forces that wanted to undermine the motherland. The minister said that the opposition parties were staging the rallies for their vested interests.