Khyber Teaching Hospital’s BoD takes policy decisions

PESHAWAR: The Board of Governors (BoG) Khyber Teaching Hospital Friday took number of policy decisions including restoration of the post of Senior Registrar and Junior Registrar.

The BoG directed Hospital Director Prof Dr Rooh-ul-Muqim to take action to expedite the ongoing renovation projects for in timely completion of civil work. Hospital Director Prof Dr Rooh-ul-Muqim brought forward the hard working and experienced employees for completion of task.

The restoration of medical gasses for new A&E block and old block will be started on emergent basis. All the purchases of equipment and drugs under the domain of hospital director are going on at war footing basis for the betterment of patient care.