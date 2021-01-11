close
Mon Jan 11, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
January 11, 2021

Khyber Teaching Hospital’s BoD takes policy decisions

Peshawar

A
APP
January 11, 2021

PESHAWAR: The Board of Governors (BoG) Khyber Teaching Hospital Friday took number of policy decisions including restoration of the post of Senior Registrar and Junior Registrar.

The BoG directed Hospital Director Prof Dr Rooh-ul-Muqim to take action to expedite the ongoing renovation projects for in timely completion of civil work. Hospital Director Prof Dr Rooh-ul-Muqim brought forward the hard working and experienced employees for completion of task.

The restoration of medical gasses for new A&E block and old block will be started on emergent basis. All the purchases of equipment and drugs under the domain of hospital director are going on at war footing basis for the betterment of patient care.

Latest News

More From Peshawar