South Korean minister in Iran

Tehran: South Korea’s deputy foreign minister met his Iranian counterpart in Tehran on Sunday, state news agency IRNA reported, days after Iran seized a South Korean-flagged tanker in sensitive Gulf waters.
Choi Jong-kun’s meeting with Abbas Araghchi came after Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said Monday they had seized the South Korean-flagged Hankuk Chemi in Gulf waters.