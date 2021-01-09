Shell, KE to set up EV charging stations in Karachi

KARACHI: Shell Pakistan Limited (SPL) and K-Electric Limited (KE) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly develop the first three Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations across Karachi and its connecting highways, a statement said on Friday.

The locations selected for installing 50 KWH Rapid chargers are: Shell Defence Filling-Station in Khayaban-e-Bahria, Askari Filling Station in Gulshan Town, and Mardan Filling Station in Gadap Town.

The statement said over the next 3 to 5 years, SPL and KE would explore the opportunity of additional sites and strategically expand the EV charging network.

“While SPL will engage in the deployment of charging station equipment, site preparation, installation and manage its operations, the KE will ensure grid enhancement,” it added.

The government has recently formulated and approved a policy to promote the use of electric vehicles in Pakistan, as an eco-friendly mode of transportation.

Speaking at the MoU signing ceremony, Taha Magrabi, General Manager Retail of Shell Pakistan Limited said, “Billions of people rely on transport to get about. There are around 1 billion cars on the world’s roads. This means that the transport sector has a fundamental role to play in helping global efforts to reduce emissions”.

Magrabi said the government of Pakistan had approved the EV policy to help tackle effects of climate change and offer affordable transport to its people. “Playing a key role in this sector, SPL along with KE are keen to support the EV policy and its objectives, with our collaboration,” he added.

Naz Khan, K-Electric’s chief strategy officer said, “As the world moves towards cleaner modes of transport, KE looks to enable this shift by adding to infrastructure that will support the introduction of EVs across Karachi and Pakistan”.

“With the government announcing a target for 30 percent of all vehicles in the local market to be electric by 2030, KE, with Shell, looks forward to facilitating our customers towards utilising EVs and contributing to long-term environmental sustainability,” Khan added.