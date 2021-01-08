SCCI-PIA agreement to facilitate business community

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and a team of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Peshawar on Thursday agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to facilitate the business community.

The agreement will be signed between SCCI and PIA. It is meant to provide better and timely facilities to the business community through the national flag carrier. This was stated during a meeting between SCCI President Sherbaz Bilour and a team of PIA Peshawar, headed by District Manager Saima Aslam at the Chamber’s House.

Manzoor Elahi and Junaid Altaf senior vice president and vice president of the chamber, PIA’s Samiullah and Muhammad Daud were present as well.

Sherbaz Bilour asked the PIA to announce special incentives and offer packages for the business community, especially in cargo service.

He emphasized that a one-window operation should be launched to facilitate the business community. Sherbaz Bilour said the SCCI was going to launch a special incentives scheme for the business community in collaboration with different private institutions and companies for this purpose. He added that a special card would be issued to SCCI members for the purpose.

The SCCI chief asked the PIA to take initiatives to give incentives to the business community at every level to help attract the traders, exporters and importers to the national airlines to make the PIA a profit-making entity.

Earlier, PIA team head, Saima Aslam apprised the meeting about various packages, schemes and facilities which were being offered by the PIA across the country.

The PIA team agreed to the SCCI recommendations, assuring that the ideas would be shared with the PIA senior management to implement them in letter and spirit.