KP Health Dept to decide on free treatment through Zakat Fund

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has decided to assign the task of free medical treatment of the deserving people through the Zakat Fund to the Health Department.

He took the decision while chairing a meeting of the Zakat, Usher and Social Welfare Department here at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat on Thursday, said an official handout.

Provincial Minister Anwar Zeb Khan, Secretary Social Welfare Manzoor Ahmad and other relevant senior officials attended the meeting.

The chief minister also decided that funds being provided to the Zakat Department for the purpose would be absorbed into Dowry Fund set up for the financial assistance of deserving unmarried girls for their marriage expanses.

He directed the departments concerned to sit together and come up with a final plan for the purpose.

Mahmood Khan directed the Zakat Department to enhance the financial assistance being provided under Dowry Fund from Rs 30,000 to at least one Rs 1,00,000.

He directed the Health Department to establish separate fund for the medication of deserving people to cover the free treatment of such people under Sehat Card Scheme. The chief minister directed the senior officials of the department to take necessary measures to devise a transparent mechanism based on Information Technology on the pattern of Ihsas Programme for identification of deserving people for the Zakat Fund as well as for the distribution of Zakat Fund amongst the deserving people.

He said this would minimize the human intervention and political interference to the possible level and ensure transparency in the entire process. The chief minister directed the quarters concerned to have a close coordination with the relevant welfare organizations to collect data of all the orphans across the province. Earlier, the participants were given a detailed presentation on various reforms initiatives being introduced to streamline the affairs of the department. They were told that implementation of Zakat Management Information System (ZMIS) had been started to ensure services delivery in efficient and transparent manners.