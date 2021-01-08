NAB committed to making Pakistan corruption-free: chairman

ISLAMABAD: NAB Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal (R) said the anti-graft body introduced a Combine Investigation Team (CIT) system to benefit from the collective wisdom of senior officers so that quality of investigations could be further improved.

The NAB chief chaired a meeting Thursday to review performance of Operations and Prosecution Divisions at the headquarters. During the meeting, he said corruption is the mother of all evils. “NAB is committed to making Pakistan corruption-free,” he added.

He said logical conclusion of mega corruption cases is the top most priority of the NAB. He said the NAB had devised and implemented an effective Monitoring and Evaluation System (MES) at the NAB Headquarters and all regional bureaus to monitor the performance in qualitative and quantitative terms to further improve the performance of all regional bureaus as well as Operations and Prosecution divisions.

He said the NAB is chairman of Saarc Anti-Corruption Forum besides the NAB is the focal organisation of Pakistan under United Nations Convention against corruption. He said the NAB has recovered Rs714 billion directly and indirectly from corrupt elements and deposited this amount in the national exchequer considering it as our national duty.

He said the NAB has great regard for the business community as it plays a vital role in country’s prosperity. He said the NAB has set up special complaint cells at the NAB HQ and all regional bureaus for redress of their complaints. He said the NAB had referred all the cases related to sales tax and income tax to the FBR as per law. He ordered effective coordination between regional bureaus and operations, prosecution divisions for further improving standard of work. He said the NAB’s awareness strategy has been appreciated by World Economic Forum and Transparency International Pakistan.