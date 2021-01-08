Initiative for underprivileged students in Islamabad

Islamabad : The Elixir Group has extended support to underserved schools to improve the quality of education in Islamabad's rustic areas.

The group has joined hands with ‘Teach For Pakistan’ to expand educational opportunities for underprivileged students. Under an agreement, Elixir Group will enable the recruitment and development of 10 exceptional future education leaders, and the provision of a quality education for 500 students in under-served public schools across Islamabad’s rural suburbs, starting with Tarnol, Nilore, Bara Kahu and Sihala areas.

Ali Rao, CEO of the Elixir Group and a philanthropist based in Dubai, said he was excited to partner with Teach For Pakistan and enable its growth because that was not just an organisation but a movement towards building an equitable education system, which led to the building of the future generations.

"I believe that every child in Pakistan deserves the quality education that some of us are blessed to be able to afford for our own children. Through this Fellowship, we are bringing our best talent to work on the most important problem of inequitable education we are facing as a nation." The Elixir Group CEO said those young individuals would continue to play a leadership role in building a better and equitable system wherever they serve in and outside of Pakistan.

"This is the kind of innovation and positive disruption that the Elixir Group is proud to support." Teach For Pakistan is a partner in the Teach For All Global Network and working with the Federal Directorate of Education and the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training to end educational inequity in Pakistan. It recruits outstanding university graduates and young professionals to a two-year paid Fellowship to teach full-time in under-served communities, transforming student outcomes and gaining critical skills and knowledge about the education system.