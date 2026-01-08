Ford to launch AI assistant in mobile app, bring it to vehicles by 2027

At the 2026 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026, Ford announced it is developing a new AI-powered digital assistant that will first launch in the company’s smartphone app in early 2026 before expanding to Ford vehicles in 2027.

Ford shared the update during a low-key CES 2026 session titled “Great Minds”, rather than a traditional keynote.

What to expect from the Ford AI assistant?

The Ford AI assistant, hosted on Google Cloud and built with large language models, will have deep access to vehicle-specific data. This means users will be able to ask general and real-time questions like how much weight a truck bed can carry or to check oil life and overall vehicle health.

The plan is to roll the assistant out via the redesigned Ford app first, integrating it directly into cars after that.

While Ford has not detailed what the in-car experience will be like, others in the auto world are forward-leaning with advanced features. Rivian recently demoed an assistant that can handle messaging, navigation, and climate control, and Tesla has folded its Grok chatbot into interactive use. It gives Ford one year to sharpen and fine-tune its in-vehicle AI before launch.

Ford next-gen BlueCruise

Ford hinted at a new generation of BlueCruise technology. They announced that it would be 30% cheaper to manufacture than the original configuration. The improved version of the advanced driver-assistance system will be launched in 2027 and introduced with the first ever electric vehicle based on Ford’s new Universal EV platform, expected to be a mid-range pick-up.