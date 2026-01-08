Julia Roberts shatters 'Pretty Woman' fantasy

Julia Roberts has explained why the remake of beloved rom-com Pretty Woman is impossible.

The actress told Deadline, "I have too many years of the weight of the world inside of me now that I wouldn't be able to kind of levitate in a movie like that, right?"

Roberts also noted that she could not reinhabit the innocence of her Pretty Woman character, saying, "I mean, not weight of the world, like, negative, but just all the things that we learn, all the things that we put in our pockets along the lane."

"It would be impossible to play someone who was really innocent, in a way. I mean, it's a funny thing to say about a hooker, but I do think that there was an innocence to her, a kind of... I guess it's just being young," Roberts said.

Furthermore, Julia Roberts also mentioned the "cultural shifts" due to which modern audiences may not accept the story.

"Well, I think anytime you have a huge passage of time and cultural shifts. Think about all the movies and plays of the '20s and '30s and '40s - you would look at them now and just be like, 'How are people saying these things, doing these things?'" the actress said.

Pretty Woman is a story of young sex worker, played by Julie Roberts, who falls in love with her client, played by Richard Gere.