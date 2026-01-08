Julia Roberts shatters 'Pretty Woman' fantasy
Julia Roberts makes surprising confession about beloved rom-com 'Pretty Woman'
Julia Roberts has explained why the remake of beloved rom-com Pretty Woman is impossible.
The actress told Deadline, "I have too many years of the weight of the world inside of me now that I wouldn't be able to kind of levitate in a movie like that, right?"
Roberts also noted that she could not reinhabit the innocence of her Pretty Woman character, saying, "I mean, not weight of the world, like, negative, but just all the things that we learn, all the things that we put in our pockets along the lane."
"It would be impossible to play someone who was really innocent, in a way. I mean, it's a funny thing to say about a hooker, but I do think that there was an innocence to her, a kind of... I guess it's just being young," Roberts said.
Furthermore, Julia Roberts also mentioned the "cultural shifts" due to which modern audiences may not accept the story.
"Well, I think anytime you have a huge passage of time and cultural shifts. Think about all the movies and plays of the '20s and '30s and '40s - you would look at them now and just be like, 'How are people saying these things, doing these things?'" the actress said.
Pretty Woman is a story of young sex worker, played by Julie Roberts, who falls in love with her client, played by Richard Gere.
-
George Clooney spills secret behind argument free marriage with Amal
-
Harvey Weinstein's new request denied amid sexual assault conviction
-
Sophie Turner names jewellery she believes was her lucky charm for X-Men audition
-
Khloe Kardashian gets honest about bed rules: 'Only boy that's allowed'
-
David Tennant and wife Georgia Moffett formally change their last names
-
Paul Mescal gets candid about his 'animalistic' Shakespeare in 'Hamnet'
-
Kate Hudson responds after real-life son brands 'Song Sung Blue' 'all lies'
-
Kristin Cavallari reveals details of 'nasty fight' at home