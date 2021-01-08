close
Fri Jan 08, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
January 8, 2021

Forex reserves rise to $20.5bln

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
January 8, 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves increased $258 million, or 1.27 percent, during the week ended December 31, the central bank reported on Thursday.

The country’s forex reserves stood at $20.512 billion, compared with $20.254 billion in the previous week.

The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased $261 million to $13.412 billion. The rise in the SBP’s reserves is attributed to the government’s official inflows.

The foreign exchange reserves of commercial banks stood at $7.099 billion, compared with $7.103 billion in the preceding week.

Latest News

More From Business