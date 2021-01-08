Indian villagers carry corpse to bank to withdraw funeral money

PATNA, India: The corpse of an Indian farm labourer was carried to the bank by his neighbours to demand money for his cremation, police said on Thursday.

Mahesh Yadav, 55, died early on Tuesday in a village in the eastern state of Bihar after a lengthy illness, leaving no family. His body was found by neighbours several hours later, officials told AFP.

The villagers searched his home for valuables to pay for his funeral, but unable to find any, they instead took his bank passbook that showed he had $1,600 in his account. That afternoon, they took the passbook -- and Yadav’s corpse -- to his bank, refusing to leave until the branch manager released his funds, local police officer Amrendar Kumar said.

"Villagers demanded the bank gave them money from his account for the cremation or else they would not cremate him," Kumar told AFP. "It put pressure on the bank, which finally released some money following the intervention of the local police station."