Ukraine orders probe into Covid vaccine smuggling claims

Kiev: Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky on Wednesday ordered a probe into allegations elected officials had smuggled coronavirus vaccines into the country to have themselves inoculated in secret.

The leader’s announcement followed allegations from businessman Mykhailo Brodsky that some MPs and possibly even Prime Minister Denys Chmygal had received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at a private Kiev clinic. "I have ordered the security services to verify without delay the information about supposed smuggling of coronavirus vaccines," Zelensky posted to the Telegram messaging service.