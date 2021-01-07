Cheque given to family of doctor who died of corona

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan gave away a cheque for Rs7 million under special Shuhada Package to the family members of Dr. Muhammad Javed, the first healthcare professional who had died of COVID-19 in the province.

Dr Muhammad Javed had served at Hayatabad Medical Complex. Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said the provincial government was working to provide the financial assistance to the family members of other martyred healthcare professionals as well.

He said the KP government would extend all-out support to the family members of the martyred healthcare professionals. Mahmood Khan said the KP government valued the services and sacrifices of all the frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic.