‘13 depts operational in South Punjab Secretariat’

LAHORE : The first meeting of the Cabinet Committee on South Punjab chaired by Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht was held on Wednesday in the Committee Room of Civil Secretariat. The meeting discussed issues related to South Punjab Secretariat.

Additional Chief Secretary Zahid Zaman informed the meeting that after necessary amendments in the Rules of Business for 2011 for the South Punjab Secretariat, the revised document has been sent to the chief minister for approval.

“Out of the 16 departments proposed for the secretariat, 13 departments have become fully operational. Work will begin after the appointment of heads in the Board of Revenue and the Law Department. The services of Information Technology Board are being taken for procurement of IT related equipment in all the departments, the additional chief secretary said.

Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht directed the additional chief secretary to give a final timeline to the South Punjab Secretariat for the transfer of officers. The office of the chief secretary should ensure that the matter of vacancies from the Lahore secretariat after the establishment of South Punjab Secretariat does not affect the process of posting in South Punjab. In the meeting Minister Hussain Gardezi stressed the need for early abolition of seats transferred from Lahore Secretariat to reduce the burden of unnecessary appointments in the public sector.