Unicef assists Pakistan govt in reduction of newborn mortality

Islamabad : The United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) was providing assistance to Pakistan government in the reduction of newborn mortality from 55 deaths per 1,000 live births to 42 deaths per 1,000 live births during the last five years.

Over last couple of years 38 sick newborn care units have been strengthened across Pakistan with Unicef support.

The most vulnerable new-borns are those in marginalized groups, rural areas, urban slum environments, and humanitarian settings, said Unicef report issued here.

High quality, affordable care (Universal Health Care) before, during, and after childbirth for all women and babies can prevent many maternal and new-born deaths.

Good hygiene care can also help prevent multiple infections while early initiation of breastfeeding within the first hour can particularly help prevent deaths, the report said.

UNICEF emphasized that the reduction in premature births and new-born deaths can be achieved by strengthening health policies and services with a focus on maternal nutrition and improving access and care for mothers and new-borns, it added.

UNICEF Pakistan is supporting 12 facilities across the country for Maternal and Newborn Survival (three in Punjab, three in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, two in Sindh, one in Baluchistan, one in AJK, one in GB, and one in ICT).

These centres of excellence were being strengthened to practice and promote the implementation of interventions critical for maternal and new-born survival including Essential New-born Care, Use of Chlorhexidine for Umbilical Cord Care, Kangaroo Mother Care, and care of the very small and sick newborn babies. — APP