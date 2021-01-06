Mental health in pandemics highlighted

Islamabad : COVID-19 has devastated the global health infrastructure in all means and ways and countries are struggling to control the spread of the disease. In this regard psychological impacts of COVID-19 can’t be ignored. Keeping this aspect in view, Department of Biotechnology, Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) in collaboration with UNESCO office Jakarta arranged a one-day conference ‘Awareness on the Psychological Consequences and Mental Health in Pandemics’’ A Case of COVID-19 Infodemic”. The conference was organized to celebrate the theme ‘Science for and with the Society in Dealing with Global Pandemic.’

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali, Vice Chancellor, Quaid-i-Azam University attended the conference as chief guest. The experts were of the view that a huge chunk of misinformation during the pandemic has caused a major concern that has paved a way for fear and anxiety resulting in a psychological burden and mental stress among the general population, patients, health professionals, physicians etc.