Three more corona patients die in Multan

MULTAN: Three more corona patients died at the Nishtar Hospital here on Sunday. The deceased were identified as Khurshid Bibi of Muzaffargarh, Mukhtar Bibi and Shamsher Ali of Multan, the Nishtar Hospital spokesperson said. Meanwhile, the divisional health authorities said that 29 corona patients tested positive in Multan division. The divisional health authorities said that 103 corona patients were under treatment at the Nishtar Hospital, including 48 positive, 20 suspects and 35 negative. They told that 842 tests were conducted in Multan division during the last 24 hours and out of them, 29 tested positive. They informed that total 623 corona tests were carried out in Multan district and 26 of them tested positive. Similarly, they added, 50 tests were conducted in Khanewal district and two of them tested positive. They said that 130 corona tests were conducted in Lodhran district and not a single person tested corona positive.