Peshawar police’s new chief pledges reforms in 2021

PESHAWAR: The new capital city police officer has hinted at reforms as well as setting up an internal accountability wing to keep a check on the corrupt practices within the force.

"We are raising an internal accountability branch in Peshawar police that will be independent and comprise of officers of good repute and integrity. The wing will handle all internal accountability and disciplinary matters of the police to provide relief to the public," Abbas Ahsan, the new capital city police officer, told The News.

He assumed the charge of his office last month after serving in other force and provinces for long.

The officers said a comprehensive plan was being chalked out to go after the drug dealers, especially those selling, manufacturing and transporting ice.

He added the police force would go after the dens of drug dealers and would cut the supply from other districts.

Besides, he said, measures had been taken to improve patrolling and police visibility in urban and rural areas with general holdups, snap checking and search operations against criminals and terrorists.

The provincial capital has remained the prime target of terrorists in the past years for being the nearest high profile city.

It is surrounded by tribal districts, Khyber, Mohmand and Darra Adamkhel town from three sides. These towns remained strongholds of militants for years.

Peace in Peshawar, however, has returned to a great extent after sacrificing thousands of lives of policemen, army personnel and civilians.

The CCPO said more measures were being taken to provide relief to those coming to police stations with complaints. He added the cops had been directed to receive those coming to police station with respect and smile and address their genuine issues.

"For effective complaint redressal, all the officers have been directed to ensure availability in their offices. All SHOs have been tasked to register FIR at police stations in time.

That will be monitored through 15 Calls and internal intelligence branch so no officer avoid registration of cases," said Abbas Ahsan.

The new police chief said there would be zero tolerance for the use of third-degree methods, illegal detentions and illegal use of force.

"Any linkages of police officers to criminal elements will be dealt with an iron hand. Integrity, hard work and merit in all respects will be the only criteria for postings and rewards," said Peshawar police chief.

According to Abbas Ahsan they have planned policing through identification of problems, finding solutions, implementing the solutions and monitoring performance through specific indicators.

"We are restructuring the Investigation Branch along with provision of human and other resources, raising crime scene units to support investigation teams in the police stations for processing crime scenes and collecting and preserving evidence. Also, we are setting up interview and interrogation rooms in police stations for improved investigation," said Abbas.

Besides, the CCPO said, the Peshawar police is setting up Facilitation Desks for vulnerable groups, complaints cell and would work welfare of police personnel.

"The digitalization plans for the Peshawar police include automation of the police stations, developing human resources softwares, criminal record database and crime mapping," said the CCPO.